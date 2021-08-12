Batambuze rejects Gor Mahia's Ksh1.8m settlement plan, wants Fifa to effect transfer sanction

The football governing body gave the club the green light to come up with a way to clear debts with their former stars

Ugandan full-back Shafik Batambuze has rejected Gor Mahia's settlement plan for the Ksh1.83 million owed to him by the FKF Premier League club.

The defender is among the players and coaches K'Ogalo owes before Fifa allowed the local giants to come up with a method of clearing the outstanding debts, only for Batambuze to reject it and demand the world-governing body activate the transfer ban.

Rejected Settlement

"You may recall that you were categorically informed that the player regrettably rejected the settlement proposals stipulated in the memorandum of understanding stating that Fifa had already issued a decision and enforcement of the same decision had already commenced," read the letter from Batambuze's lawyer to Gor Mahia as per the club's portal.

"In view of the above, we regret to inform you that we have instructions to report to Fifa and once again implement the ban on the registration of players both nationally and internationally and to further engage Caf to assist in the enforcement of the Fifa decision."

"For the purpose of clarity, we acknowledge receipt of Ksh500,000 on behalf of the client [player] and the outstanding balance is Ksh1,336,000/ plus Ush8,688,500/= and all the amounts are subject to 5% interest as per the Fifa decision."

Batambuze was released by Gor Mahia in November 2020 after picking up a knee injury in January 2019 while playing in a Champions League match against Burundi's Aigle Noir.

Recently, Gor Mahia, who will take part in the Confederation Cup, was allowed by Fifa to sign players after they entered into a settlement plan meant to clear debts owed to former players and coaches. The dues could be paid in full or in whichever way they agreed.

Former head coach Steven Polack recently confirmed receipt of Ksh700,000 from Gor Mahia after he had forwarded his case to Fifa for action against Kenya's most successful club.

Lawrence Juma, now at Sofapaka, Joash Onyango at Simba SC, Tusker's Wellington Ochieng, Elvis Ronack of Nzoia Sugar, Kennedy Otieno of Western Stima, Wazito's Boniface Omondi, and David Mapigano are the players who left Gor Mahia at the same time as Batambuze.