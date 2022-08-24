Bassey sends apology to Ajax fans after change of shirt number

The 22-year-old Super Eagle reveals why he changed the shirt number he had been offered after making his debut

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has discussed why he changed the shirt number he had been handed by Dutch side Ajax.

The 22-year-old Super Eagle moved to Ajax for a club record fee of around £20 million from Scottish giants Rangers in July 2022 and was handed the jersey number 33 during the unveiling ceremony.

However, on his league debut against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, Bassey was spotted wearing jersey number three as Ajax went on to win 1-0 at Sparta Stadion.

"I want to apologise to everyone who bought a shirt with 33. Perr Schuurs used to have number three, but left," Bassey told Ajax TV as posted on their website.

"I thought it was a good time to take it over. Number three has always been my favourite because the three most important things to me are God, family and football."

On his debut for Ajax in the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield, Bassey received a red card 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute and he missed the opening two matches in the Eredivisie.

On the red card incident Bassey said: "At first I was upset because I felt like I was letting the team down. But then I had to keep going, because I couldn't change the situation anymore.

"You have to take the focus and switch the switch for the moment you back. That's what I've been working on. It shouldn't hinder me in training or in the matches that follow."

He was suspended for the fixture against Fortuna Sittard which Ajax won 3-2 against Offermans Joosten Stadion and the 6-1 victory against Groningen at Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax are currently leading the 18-team table with nine points from three matches and will face Utrecht in their next league assignment at Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.