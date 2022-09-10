Bassey reveals why he refused to give Ajax fan his shirt after Rangers victory

The 22-year-old Super Eagle discusses his debut in Europe's elite competition and the chanting crowd at Johan Cruyff Arena

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has explained the reason he declined a request to give an Ajax fan his shirt after their 4-0 Uefa Champions League win against Rangers on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Super Eagle made his Champions League debut in style as he helped the Dutch champions to the huge win against his former side at Johan Cruyff Arena.

After the game which saw Ajax score through Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis (two), and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, a fan approached Bassey for his shirt but he declined.

Bassey has explained why while speaking to Ajax TV: "Someone asked for my shirt but it's my first Champions League shirt so I think that's going in the frame, not to anyone. So I'm keeping this one, I'm putting it in the frame."

Bassey, however, thanked the fans for their support, insisting they kept them going.

"It was amazing. They were lively, they were singing obviously, so it's always best when you are winning as well. They give you like a buzz of energy as well to carry on going," Bassey continued.

"The atmosphere is what makes football. As much as we play football the fans are the ones that make football."

On making his Champions League debut, Bassey, who assisted the second goal, said: "It was sinking in that you've made your Champions League debut and it's one I'll never forget because obviously it was against my old club but at the same time it was a special night for me."

After missing the opening two Eredivisie matches owing to suspension, Bassey has gone ahead to play every minute of their last three top-flight fixtures and in the Champions League.

He will hope to keep the spot when Ajax face Heerenveen on Saturday.