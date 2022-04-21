Bassey playing at centre back hinders his development - Hutton warns Rangers

Ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton has urged Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to consider signing a centre-back for the club to allow Nigeria international Calvin Bassey to concentrate fully on the left-back position.

The versatile Super Eagles defender played in central defence as the Gers claimed a 2-1 win over their rivals Celtic last weekend in the Scottish Cup.

However, despite Bassey having a good game, Hutton believes he needs to focus on the left-back position in order to develop.

"Van Bronckhorst certainly trusts him in both positions. In both positions, I think he does really well. I still see him as a full-back," Hutton told Football Insider.

"In terms of that, it can be a little bit of a hindrance because you’re not developing in the position you want to play in. But I understand he’s got the attributes to play centre-back. He’s needed at this moment in time with injuries and so forth, he’s needed there.

"You can see in the build-up to the second goal what he gives you, that powerful running right to the end.

"It can be a little bit of a distraction. You want to play your position, nail that down and get as good as possible.

"I think that will develop and happen as time goes on and the manager gets his own stamp on the team, bringing in his own players. Maybe he’ll bring in a centre-back. Then Bassey can concentrate at left-back."

Bassey has played 41 matches for the Gers in all competitions this season, managing four assists in the process.

Article continues below

The versatile defender is expected to be involved when the Scottish side make a trip to RB Leipzig on Thursday, April 28 in the Europa League semi-final before making the trip to Celtic in a league assignment.

The team is pushing for a treble this season considering the fact that they are in the race for the Scottish Cup, the Championship as well as the Europa League.