Bassey missing as Balogun & Aribo’s Rangers defeat 10-man Hibernian

The new Super Eagles invitee was an unused substitute as the Gers silenced Jack Ross’ Cabbage

Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute as Rangers defeated Hibernian 2-1 in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership encounter.

The 21-year-old defender became the newest player to be called up to the Nigeria senior national team, having made Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad for October’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

Even at that, he was kept on the substitutes bench from start to finish as Steven Gerrard’s men survived a scare from the visitors to pick up all three points.

Still hurting following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague in a Europa League game, the Gers welcomed the Cabbage to Ibrox Stadium.

However, it was Jack Ross’ men who took an early lead through Kevin Nisbet in the eighth minute. The striker headed Chris Cadden’s cross past a stranded Allan McGregor.

That goal was a reality check for the hosts who woke from their slumber in the quest to level matters.

Their course got a massive boost when the visitors were reduced to ten men on the half-hour mark as Ryan Porteous was given his marching order by Nick Walsh for serious foul play against Nigeria’s Joe Aribo.

Despite the numerical advantage, Gerrard’s men could not get the equaliser despite dominating ball possession.

In the second half, Kemar Roofe was thrown into the fray for Glen Kamara, and that paid off on the hour mark when the substitute headed Nathan Patterson’s looping cross past goalkeeper Matt Macey.



Rangers kept up the pressure and in the 73rd minute, Macey made a great save from Ianis Hagi’s drive from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later, they took the lead for the first time as Borna Barisic’s deep cross found Morelos, who headed home from close range.

Hibernian tried to get a face-saving draw but their attacking forays got halted – thus, they crumbled to their first defeat of the 2021-22 campaign.

While Leon Balogun was on parade from start to finish, Aribo – who was cautioned in the 26th minute was subbed off for Juninho Bacuna in the 72nd minute.



Zambia international Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute with Nigeria’s Nnamdi Ofoborh not available for action due to injury worries.



Thanks to this victory, Rangers remain at the summit of the table having garnered 19 points from eight matches.