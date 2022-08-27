The 33-year-old warned the Super Eagle will be on another level when his Dutch visit Ibrox Stadium to face the Gers

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has predicted a different type of player in Calvin Bassey when he returns to Ibrox Stadium with new side Ajax in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international left the Gers this summer to sign for the Dutch side and on Thursday he was handed a reunion with his former side after landing in Group A of the draw alongside Liverpool, and Napoli.

Last season, Bassey was instrumental for Rangers under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he guided the team to the Europa League final, where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, before the German side beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties in Seville.

Ahead of Bassey's return to Ibrox, the 33-year-old Arfield believes the Super Eagles' talent has seen him reach a new level since leaving Scotland.

Arfield told Sky Sports as quoted by Glasgow Times: "Amazing draw. We were speaking to Calvin [Bassey] at our hotel on Tuesday night, we seen him and he was talking ever so highly of his new teammates, which you would expect.

"They basically invented football in a different way back then and that methodology stays the same. His football IQ and his talent has risen to a new level.

"We know he isn't going to be the same boy when he comes back that is for sure. He is going to be a better player and like his teammates it is going to be a task to get the better of them.

"I saw his Instagram post the big man was loving it. Hopefully he doesn't love it at Ibrox when he comes back!"

Since joining Ajax, Bassey missed the opening two Eredivisie matches after being sent off in their 5-3 defeat against PSV during the Johan Cruijff Shield.

He, however, made his debut last Sunday as Ajax defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 at Sparta Stadion.