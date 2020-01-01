Bashir Mutanda: Mbarara City complete ex-SC Villa striker deal

The Ankole Lions had initially finalised the signings of three other players before the arrival of the forward

Premier League side Mbarara City have completed the signing of former Sports Club Villa striker Bashir Mutanda.

Mutanda joins Ronald Edwok, Godfrey Kalungi and Karim Ramathan who had been confirmed as new signings before as Ankole Lions bolster the playing unit ahead of the expected October 17 league start.

The striker had been linked with a move to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) before Mbarara completed the deal to end the speculation.

Mutanda was sparsely used last season and ended up scoring just two goals before Fufa cancelled the league in May. He had scored three in the previous campaign.

He was groomed at Vipers SC’s junior side before he made a move to Red Stars and thereafter joined Premier League side Busoga United.

Meanwhile, former KCCA FC midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah has revealed what attracted him to join league debutants UPDF FC.

“First of all, I chose UPDF because of their code of conduct as a professional club,” Wammanah told Sports Nation.

“The way they do things technically on and off the pitch, they have all the qualities of a top club.

“I thought of continuing to improve on my game and at UPDF I was assured of more playing time which is more important as far as a player’s development is concerned.

“Lastly, they tabled a good offer which favours me as a player.”

The Ugandan also explained how he expects to achieve his UPDF targets.

“Firstly, I am going to work hard so that the team stays in the league which is one of the targets of UPDF FC,” Wammanah added.

“I want to have a good season, make an impact on the field of play and I am optimistic that I will work so hard with the help of the technical staff so that I earn a national team call up.

“I am going to play for the badge.”

He also revealed how hard it was to finally make a decision to leave the relegated Proline FC.

“It was a very hard decision to leave Proline because I had good memories at the club. It had become part of my life and it was like a family to me,” he concluded.

“This made it so hard for me deciding to leave the club because it had given me joy, confidence and trust from the coaches, fellow players and the executive of the team.”

Wammanah is a Ugandan Cup winner with Proline.