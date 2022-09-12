Are Barcelona different now? Xavi reflects on his bold 'new era' remark from last season

Barcelona boss Xavi reflected on his claim from December 2021 that the club were entering a "new era".

WHAT HAPPENED? Last season, after losing to Bayern Munich, Xavi told Movistar+: "We have to tackle it face on. There’s nothing else for it. A new era starts today. We start from zero.” Now, nearly one year later, the team has been overhauled with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha all joining the club. They meet Bayern Munich again this week in a test of how far they've really come under Xavi.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The mentality has changed," Xavi said on Monday. "After last year's game we talked a lot. That this is Barca, that they had to run, show personality. The image was not good.

"We have changed the mentality, go out without complexes. We've won in personality and mentality. The signings and victories give confidence, but above all I would highlight this, the personality and mentality of the players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are set to face Bayern Munich once again on Tuesday in the Champions League, giving them a chance to show how far they've come. Lewandowski, meanwhile, will be facing off against his longtime club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? After facing off with Bayern Munich, Barcelona will take on Elche this week in La Liga. Xavi and Co. currently sit second in the league with 13 points from five games, with only the still-perfect Real Madrid ahead of them.