Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Barca against Valladolid on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States

Barcelona collide with Ronaldo-owned Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday, with Camp Nou staging the game. Xavi's side got the season off to a slow start with a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano, but exploded into life with a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad the following week and they will be eager to gather momentum in front of the home fans.

Newly promoted Valladolid suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Villarreal in their opening game of the campaign, but steadied the ship somewhat with a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last time out. However, things do not get any easier with a trip to the heart of Catalunya coming up.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream live online.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Date: August 28, 2022 Kick-off: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Valladolid on TV & live stream online

Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV are showing the game between Barcelona and Real Valladolid in the UK.

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) has the broadcasting rights to La Liga games in the U.S., so it is available to stream through that channel.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV / Premier Player US ESPN+ ESPN+

Barcelona squad & team news

Barcelona confirmed a 24-man squad for the game, which includes newly registered signing Jules Kounde, who could be in line for his competitive debut. There is no place for USMNT start Sergino Dest, who could be on his way out of the club.

The Catalan outfit have a considerable attacking depth from which to draw, with Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay and Raphinha among the forwards on the panel.

You can see the confirmed Barca squad for the game below.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Pique, R. Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, S. Roberto, Alba, Eric, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Pjanic, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Memphis, Fati, Ferran, Aubameyang, Raphinha

Real Valladolid squad & team news

Jawad El Yamiq will miss the game due to suspension after being sent off last time out against Sevilla, while strike duo Gonzalo Plata and Shon Weissman are the only injury concerns for Valladolid head coach Pacheta.