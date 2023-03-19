Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Real Madrid close the gap on Barcelona at the top?

Xavi's men are up against second placed Real Madrid in order retain their spot at the top of the league table ahead of the international break.

Barcelona come into this fixture on the back of four back to back 1-0 wins in all competition. Xavi's side have kept four cleansheets coming into this. Barcelona have lost five of the last six meetings in the league against Real Madrid but Xavi's side are currently undefeated in the league at home in their 12 games there. Barcelona's defence has been at its stingiest best, with the Blaugranas keeping 19 cleansheets and conceding just 9 goals so far, which is the best return in the competition's history. Blaugranas will be without star midfielder Pedri for the fixture due to injury.

Real Madrid secured their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win over Liverpool. They are currently in second place nine points behind arch rivals Barcelona and come into this on a five game unbeaten streak in La Liga. Los Blancos will be hoping to make it three straight wins at Camp Nou, having achieved this feat just once in their history. French star forward, Karim Benzema, is a doubt for the tie having picked up some knock in the Liverpool game, his availability will be monitored.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

FC Barcelona will return to action after the international break with a game against Elche on April 2nd and will then face Real Madrid in the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final. They will then face Girona and Getafe in the next two before squaring off against Atletico Madrid on 23rd April.

Real Madrid will be up against Real Valladolid after the international break before the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona. They will then face Villarreal before their quarter final fixture against Chelsea on 13th April.