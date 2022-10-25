Barcelona vs Bayern: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Barcelona against Bayern on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski will look to get on the scoresheet against his former side, Bayern Munich, when the two teams clash in a Champions League group stage game on Wednesday. The Polish striker was kept quiet in the return tie at the Allianz Arena where Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored for the Germans.

Currently third in Group C, Xavi's men will know the importance of a win at Camp Nou to keep up their hopes of making it to the round of 16 - especially after being frustrated by Inter in a 3-3 draw at the same venue. However, if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the group's other tie, the Italians would go through at the expense of the Blaugrana.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern have already booked their place in the knockouts but will want to maintain their perfect record in the group.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Bayern date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Bayern Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 27) Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Barca and Bayern can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the United Kingdon (UK), BT Sport 5 is showing Barcelona vs Bayern on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Barcelona squad & team news

Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are both likely to continue on the sidelines alongside Ronald Araujo, who recently underwent groin surgery. Sergi Roberto suffered a shoulder injury in the league win over Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

Gavi took a blow to his abductor in the same game but may still join Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski up front, while Hector Bellerin is set to slot in at right-back.

Frenkie de Jong will be expected to keep his place in the XI, with Marcos Alonso at left-back.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, Garcia, Alonso; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Bayern squad and team news

Bayern's injury list includes the likes of Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.

However, there is no shortage of personnel as Sadio Mane should lead the attack with ample support in the form of Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry. Musiala would adopt the number 10 role.

In the heart of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt will likely be pairing up with Dayot Upamecano, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka marshalling the midfield.

Bayern Possible XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane