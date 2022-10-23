Barcelona hope to close the gap between Real Madrid with a win against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona have been on top form in La Liga this season, having only dropped points on two occasions. They haven't conceded in their last 5 league games which is their best defensive run since 2011.

Barcelona are also excelling on the attacking front holding the second-best record in the league, with Robert Lewandowski leading the top-scorer charts with 11 goals in 10 games.

However, despite their impressive start to the season, they find themselves in 2nd place behind rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona will be hoping to secure all 3 points when they host Athletic Club. While Bilbao have also had a strong start to the season, they haven't won a game in their last 3 games.

Moreover, history doesn't favour them against Barcelona in Camp Nou. Their winless run of 20 games away to Barca is their second-worst run in the competition. However, Barcelona can't let the past decide the outcome and will have to bring their best selves.



Barcelona vs Athletic Club confirmed lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Berchiche; Berenguer, Herrera, Zarraga, Vesga; I Williams, N Williams

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

After their match with Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona will host Bayern Munich on October 26th in a clash which is equivalent to a cup final since they need to win their remaining 2 Champions League games to have some hope of qualifying.

Then Barcelona will travel to 9th-placed Valencia in the league, followed by a crucial Champions League fixture against Viktoria Plzeň on 1st November.





