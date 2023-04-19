Barcelona told they need 'big effort' to re-sign Lionel Messi as La Liga president Javier Tebas awaits 'feasibility plan'

La Liga president Javier Tebas would welcome a Lionel Messi return to Barcelona, but admitted the club will have to make financial adjustments.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been linked with a sensational return to his former club, with negotiations on a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain stalling. Barcelona have reportedly been in negotiations with Messi's father, while a litany of former and current players have encouraged a reunion.

Tebas is the latest party to suggest that the Argentine should wear the Barca shirt again. However, he admitted that Barcelona would have to clear a number of financial hurdles to make a deal happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a La Liga assembly, Tebas outlined the conditions for Messi's return: "Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need lot of effort to make it happen. Today I don't see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, Barca can still make moves to get Leo. We are still awaiting a feasibility plan from Barcelona. They need a big effort to make it happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blaugrana find themselves in deep financial trouble, even after pulling a series of so-called financial 'levers' to save the club from economic disaster last summer. They face some internal issues, too, before they can dip into the market, notably registering contract extensions handed out to Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

WHAT NEXT? While Messi is sure to dominate the headlines, Barcelona have a La Liga season to finish. The Blaiugrana are 11 points clear at the top with nine games remaining and play third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.