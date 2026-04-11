Barcelona star reclaims his spot after 11 months

Barcelona’s line-up for Saturday’s Catalan derby against Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou, in La Liga’s Matchday 31, marked an important first in nearly a year.

Barça manager Hans Flick included midfielder Gavi in the starting line-up for the first time since May 2025, when the Spanish star last faced Athletic Bilbao.

Read also

Real Madrid channel on the controversial intervention: La Liga is rigged

Mexican president reveals FIFA’s final stance on broadcasting Iran’s matches

Real Madrid duo explode in anger at Camavinga

The young midfielder had been sidelined for several months by a series of injuries.

His return boosts Hansi Flick’s options at a crucial stage of the season, following months of rehabilitation and a gradual return to action.

Barcelona head into the match perched atop La Liga with 76 points, six clear of Real Madrid, who have played one game more and drew 1–1 with Girona on Friday.