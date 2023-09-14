Firesale incoming?! Barcelona must sell at least one player in January to register €35m striker Vitor Roque

- Striker will arrive at Barca next year
- Catalan side have had wage limit slashed
- Will have to sell to register Brazilian
WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan side have had their wage limit cut to €270 million (£232m/$287m), a reduction of an incredible €649m (£557m/$690m). Due to that decrease, they will have to either sell players or find new sources of income before they will be able to bring the 18-year-old attacker into the squad, according to Mundo Deportivo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca will sign the Brazil international from Athletico Paranaense in a deal worth €35m (£30m/$38m), after fighting off interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are next in action against Real Betis on Saturday.