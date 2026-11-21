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Barcelona and several Premier League clubs are closely tracking 17-year-old Girona centre-back Holmes Junior Zamorano following his rapid breakthrough this season. The Spain Under-17 international, who spent three years in Real Madrid's youth academy, has caught the eye of top European scouts with his composed performances and versatility.

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Scouts track former Madrid youngster

According to ESPN, Barcelona and English top-flight sides have joined Bundesliga clubs in scouting Zamorano in Girona. The defender of Colombian descent spent 2021 to 2024 at Madrid's academy after arriving from Espanyol before returning to Catalonia. Despite his age, he has started eight league games this term while earning a Spain call-up for the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Deco addresses defensive transfer plans

Hansi Flick has sought defensive reinforcements since Inigo Martinez departed, with injuries to Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia forcing Frenkie de Jong into central defence. Having also loaned Ronald Araujo to Liverpool without signing a replacement, Barcelona need an immediate winter fix rather than a long-term project like Zamorano.

Asked on Catalunya Radio about signing a defender in January, sporting director Deco said: "Eerything is possible. We saw that Xavi Espart is establishing himself and gives us another piece. It's true that injuries have complicated things, and of course we have to analyze, sit down with the manager, and decide. To go in January, we have to know very well what we're looking for."

Rare left-footed profile attracts interest

The report states that Barcelona have tracked Zamorano "for some time" because they "see him as having the potential to make the leap to elite football in the future". Recruitment staff particularly value his left-footedness, a rare commodity in the current market, alongside his composure in senior football and ability to cover left-back and defensive midfield.

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He is not the only teenage defender on the Catalan club's shortlist, with Ruud Nijstad also linked ahead of a possible summer move. Meanwhile, Zamorano is currently competing in Qatar alongside several Barcelona prospects, including Ebrima Tunkara, giving scouts another chance to assess him on the international stage.

World Cup boosts teenager's profile

Strong displays for Spain in Qatar will only intensify interest from Premier League and Bundesliga scouts ahead of next year's transfer windows. While Barcelona must first decide whether to pursue an experienced centre-back in January, a summer move for a young defender remains firmly on the agenda. Continuing his regular club starts afterwards will be key to Zamorano's next step.