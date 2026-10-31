Barcelona player ratings vs Deportivo Alaves: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha dazzle in dominant six-goal display

The hosts were 4-0 up by half-time, with Fermin Lopez scoring once and setting up both of Raphinha's goals, before Yamal's VAR-approved chip and a fine finish from substitute Anthony Gordon stretched the lead further. Barcelona enjoyed 77 per cent possession and generated 3.19 expected goals (xG), and only a late Mariano Diaz strike spoiled the clean sheet, leaving them two points clear of Atletico Madrid on 30 points.
Here are the Barcelona player ratings:
Goalkeeper & Defence
Joan Garcia - 7/10: Made two saves in the first half, denying Angel Perez at his near post and holding Carlos Protesoni's long-range effort, and punched clear with authority from a set-piece. Wrong-footed by Mariano's late strike.
Brian Farinas - 7/10: Handed a start at right-back in place of the injured Xavi Espart, he was tidy in possession and played his part in the slick move for Yamal's first goal.
Pau Cubarsi - 8/10: The key man in Barcelona's build-up, with 80 touches in the first half alone, and he headed away a dangerous Lucas Boye cross after De Jong had given the ball away.
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Joao Cancelo - 7/10: Drifted infield to tee up Yamal for the fourth goal and was a constant outlet down the left. Booked for a clumsy foul on Perez on 57 minutes, before Alejandro Balde replaced him just after the hour.
Frenkie de Jong - 7/10: Deployed as a makeshift centre-back and largely comfortable in the role, though he carelessly gave the ball away in the 70th minute. Replaced by Gerard Martin eight minutes from time.
Midfield
Rodri - 8/10: Controlled the tempo from the base of midfield and produced a perfectly weighted through ball for Gordon's goal, but his loose back pass let Mariano in for the Alaves consolation.
Pedri - 7/10: His through ball for Fermin started the move for the opener, and he was involved in the build-up to the fourth. Booked for dragging back Denis Suarez on 40 minutes and replaced by Marc Bernal at half-time.
Fermin Lopez - 9/10: A goal and two assists before half-time. Set up Raphinha for the opener and the third, and scored from an improbable angle on the right byline in between.
Attack
Lamine Yamal - 9/10: Assisted Fermin's goal, then hammered in a left-footed finish from the edge of the box for 4-0 and chipped Antonio Sivera for his second after VAR overturned an offside flag. Also had a first-time effort saved from close range. Replaced by Gordon on 74 minutes.
Karim Adeyemi - 7/10: Started ahead of Gordon on the left and troubled Nahuel Tenaglia with his pace, creating a chance for Yamal, but blazed over from close range when Fermin teed him up early in the second half.
Raphinha - 8/10: The captain tapped in Fermin's square ball for the opener and finished clinically for the third, taking his league tally to 15. Missed from close range when a hat-trick beckoned and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus on 62 minutes.
Substitutes & Manager
Marc Bernal - 7/10: Replaced Pedri at half-time and kept the midfield ticking over without fuss.
Alejandro Balde - 7/10: Came on for Cancelo on 62 minutes and combined well with Adeyemi and Fermin down the left.
Gabriel Jesus - 7/10: Needed just two minutes after coming on to slip Yamal through for the fifth goal, though he could not get on the end of a late scooped pass from Fermin.
Anthony Gordon - 8/10: Replaced Yamal on 74 minutes and capped his cameo with a cool lifted finish over Sivera from Rodri's through ball.
Gerard Martin - 6/10: Came on for De Jong on 82 minutes and was left behind by Mariano in the build-up to the Alaves goal.
Hansi Flick - 8/10: His three changes from the Clasico, including De Jong at centre-back and starts for Farinas and Adeyemi, paid off as his side responded to that setback in emphatic fashion.