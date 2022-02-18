'Barcelona penalty non-existent' - Koulibaly reacts after Napoli draw at Nou Camp

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes the penalty awarded to Barcelona in their Europa League game on Thursday night should not have been awarded.

The Naples side were leading the game courtesy of Piotr Zielinski who had scored in the 29th minute after his individual effort caught the Barca defenders off guard. However, the hosts replied in the 60th minute.

An Adama Traore cross hit Juan Jesus' hand and after VAR consultations a penalty was awarded. Ferran Torres made no mistake to ensure the game ended 1-1.

"We had a strong performance. The penalty is non-existent, I am sorry because it is an episode that penalized us. A real shame because we were controlling the game well," Koulibaly said as quoted by the club's official website.

"However we were good at managing Barcelona's dribble, we knew that they have excellent ball possession and we opposed it by imposing our game.

"We have to take the positive side of tonight's race and in a week we can play for the qualification at home."

Meanwhile, Zielinski believes his team was punished after fading in the final 30 minutes at Nou Camp.

"We played a game with heart, now we can qualify for the return leg," the Polish international stated.

"Scoring in Barcelona is beautiful and then tonight [Thursday], my family were there too. It was a wonderful feeling, also because my brother is a Barca fan.

"Now we have the return match where we can hit our goal. [On Thursday night] we were good for an hour, then we lowered ourselves a little too much, but the result is positive.

Article continues below

"At the Maradona in seven days it will take a lot of quality and I am sure that with the push of our public we can express ourselves at best."

Before hosting the Catalonia side next week, Napoli will face Cagliari away in a Serie A assignment on Monday.