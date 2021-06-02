Barcelona made a major steal by getting Aguero from Manchester City - Mutiso

The ex-Gor Mahia player believes the Argentine forward will score more than 20 goals for his new team

Former Harambee Star Innocent Mutiso believes Barcelona have made a major steal by signing striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City without a transfer fee.

The 32-year-old underwent a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana.

The Spanish heavyweights moved for Aguero after City's decision to let the striker go at the end of his contract, bringing to an end his trophy-laden ten-year spell in Manchester.

The former Gor Mahia forward believes the return of the Argentina attacker to Spain will benefit him.

"Aguero is making a comeback to a league in which he scored 74 goals in five seasons, a league where he was one of the most successful overseas players," Mutiso told Goal on Tuesday.

"Barcelona will hugely benefit from his services as he is a prolific goalscorer and target man, something that they were missing and struggled for after the departure of Luis Suarez [to Atletico Madrid]."

"To get a striker who gives you more than 20 goals a season for free is a major steal for Barcelona."

Mutiso further stated Aguero will still score many goals, just that at City, the formation did not favour him.

"He still has it in him, he struggled for game time at City and it is largely because Pep [Guardiola] hardly uses an out-and-out striker. He rather uses a false 9."

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC coach Dylan Kerr is confident Sergio Aguero has more goals left in him and is a great signing for Barca.

The tactician has described the move as a great one, further insisting he has ambitions to meet at his new team.

"Aguero is a great signing for Barcelona and a natural goalscorer who will do well," Kerr told Goal.

"He has been a massive player for City and still has more goals in him. The forward has ambitions and getting a talented player like him for free is a good signing."

The summer window is shaping up as an eventful one at Camp Nou as they look to recover from a disappointing season in which they finished third in La Liga and were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.