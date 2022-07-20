Barcelona sell out of Lewandowski shirts - after club shop runs out of the letter W to put on jerseys

The Polish striker is the marquee arrival at Camp Nou this summer - but the club were unable to sell strips with his name on for a bizarre reason

Are you a Barcelona fan looking for a Robert Lewandowski jersey? Well, you may be disappointed.

The Polish striker has been the marquee signing for the Blaugrana in this summer transfer window and unsurprisingly the demand for his shirt has already hit the roof.

However the Nike store at the premises of Camp Nou has run out of stock - because they have run out of the letter W to put on their strips for fans.

'Lewandowski' - the spelling is the problem

Lewandowski has got two 'w's' in his name, which has caught the store on a sticky wicket.

In a video posted on Instagram, an employee of the store is seen explaining to a fan the reason behind the crisis.

"We don't have the letters 'W'. And because he has two 'W's' in his name, we have run out (of stock)," he stated.

When will Lewandowski make his Barcelona debut?

Barcelona rubber-stamped the signing of Lewandowski on Tuesday just hours before their pre-season friendly with Inter Miami.

The Polish forward took part in the warm-up with his new teammates but did not make his debut. The Catalan club will return to action on Sunday against bitter rivals Real Madrid, and there is a probability that Xavi might use Lewandowski on that day.