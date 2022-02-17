Erling Haaland is destined to reach the very top of the game because nobody can match his hunger to succeed, claims the Norwegian striker’s former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Thomas Delaney.

At just 21 years of age, the prolific Haaland is already one of the most feared forwards on the planet.

There is, however, still plenty of potential to be unlocked and Delaney, who witnessed a remarkable skill set at close quarters while in Germany, cannot see anybody or anything holding Haaland back.

What has been said?

Danish midfielder Delaney, who left Dortmund for Sevilla in the summer of 2021, told GOAL of the qualities that make Haaland special: “Erling is fantastic and in football the margins are small.

“I think what will help him in his future is his hunger.

“You might be able to find players that are better at heading, better finishers, have a better touch, better at dribbling, but I haven’t met a player that has the same hunger he has, and I think that will bring him along in a good way.”

What does the future hold for Haaland?

Haaland is tied to a contract at BVB through to the summer of 2024, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that said agreement will be honoured.

Transfer talk continues to build heading towards another window, with the expectation being that a big-money deal will be done this summer.

It has been suggested that Spain will be Haaland’s next port of call as leading sides in La Liga scramble to position themselves at the front of the queue.

Real Madrid, who are also keen on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, have been credited with interest, along with Clasico rivals Barcelona.

It could be that Delaney is soon reunited with a familiar face in the Spanish top flight, and he expects such a switch to be made at some stage.

He added when asked if he would prefer not to come into direct competition with one of the most devastating strikers in world football: “No, I would like to face him again.

“He will hurt us for sure because he’s an amazing striker but I want to see Erling in a top league.

Article continues below

“I like seeing him at Dortmund though because he has a central role.

“I think wherever and whatever the future holds for him he has to be at the top. Of course saying that him coming to La Liga could hurt us a little bit, but I enjoy seeing him.”

Further reading