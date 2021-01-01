Barcelona great Eto’o shares his time with Cameroon's army

As part of his tour to his country’s far North region, the four-time African Player of the Year paid a courtesy visit to the military

Barcelona and Inter Milan great Samuel Eto’o has visited the Cameroonian forces.

The 39-year-old paid a courtesy call to the military as part of his tour to Cameroon’s far North region – where he is engaging in charity works.



In a post on social media, the four-time African Player of the Year feels honoured sharing his time with his ‘brothers and sisters’ in the army, while lauding them for their noble efforts.

“Had the pleasure of spending time in Maroua with my brothers and sisters in the army and witnessed their discipline, professionalism and selfless commitment to putting their lives on the line for our country. Good luck to the BIR and to those who fight for the honour of 237!” Eto’o wrote on Twitter.

Eto’o had visited the Lamido of Maroua on Wednesday who ordained him as a prince of the Maroua Lamidat. There, he discussed the state of the region.

Apart from that, the African football icon has reportedly offered humanitarian support to about 25,000 kids affected by conflict.

After the expiration of his contract with Qatar SC, the legendary forward announced his retirement from football in 2019 after a trophy-laden career.

Eto’o, who made his senior debut in 1997, scored more than 350 goals across his club career, winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona and once with Inter Milan.

With two Africa Cup of Nations diadems and an Olympic gold medal to his name, Eto’o is an undisputed icon of African football and retires with 56 goals in 118 games for his country.

Alongside Spanish football legend Xavi Hernandez, Eto’o joined the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy as a Global Ambassador for the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup.