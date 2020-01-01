'Who wouldn't like to go to Barcelona?' - Getafe president opens door for Angel to move to Camp Nou

Angel Torres says he wouldn't stand in the Spanish striker's way if the Blaugrana come calling, but he hasn't heard anything concrete just yet

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed he is willing to sanction Angel Rodriguez's departure if Barcelona make a formal enquiry for the centre-forward.

Barca have asked the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to bring in an extra striker outside of the transfer window, after seeing Ousmane Dembele suffer another major injury setback.

The Frenchman was close to a return to the fold after an extended spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, but he suffered a ruptured tendon in training last week which will see him miss another six months of action.

The Spanish champions opted against dipping into the January market for a replacement for Luis Suarez, who is not due back until May after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

That decision has ended up backfiring on Barca, but Dembele's expected recovery time means they meet the RFEF's criteria for an emergency deal.

Goal has learned that Angel Rodriguez has been identified as a target by Barca, and they could bring the 32-year-old in for as little as €10 million (£8m/$11m) due to a release clause in his current contract.

Getafe's president has now opened the door for the transfer to be completed, expressing his belief that Camp Nou is a dream destination for any player.

"Who wouldn't like to go to Barcelona?" Torres told Catalunya Radio when asked to address Angel's future. "The club has to be prepared for this.

"It's not an issue of the release clause but one where I cannot deny a player that has given us so much and has had spectacular performances, the opportunity to join a big club. The price would not be an obstacle."

However, Torres went on to insist that Barca have not yet been in contact with Getafe to discuss a possible deal, despite the fact he enjoys a good relationship with the club.

"I have a good rapport with Barca but right now no one at Barcelona has contacted me," Torres added. "There have been a few names circulating but I've told him (Rodriguez) to continue to work, score goals and be calm...whatever has to happen will happen."

Angel has scored nine goals and laid on two assists in 20 appearances in La Liga for Getafe this season, helping the team rise to third in the table.

He will come up against his potential suitors on Saturday, as head coach Jose Bordalas take his side to Camp Nou for a crucial meeting with Barca.