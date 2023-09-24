Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong ankle injury but refuse to put timescale on midfielder's potential return amid fears he could be out until November

Barcelona have confirmed Frenkie de Jong's ankle injury amid fears that the midfielder could be out until November.

De Jong was injured against Celta Vigo

Was replaced by Gavi

Could be out until November

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch midfielder had to be replaced by Gavi in the first half during Barcelona's late 3-2 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Although the club confirmed that it is an ankle injury they have refused to put a timeframe on his potential return. They released a statement that read: “Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong show that he has an injury to the tibiofibular syndesmosis in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, Spanish outlet, Diario AS, have reported that the player could be ruled out for the next five to seven weeks. This means that De Jong could potentially miss the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid which is scheduled on October 28.

WHAT NEXT? De Jong is expected to miss the next couple of fixtures for Barcelona which happen to be against Real Mallorca and Sevilla. He might have to sit out the Champions League fixture against Porto as well on October 4 and the next league game against Granada four days later which is scheduled to be the last fixture before the October international break.