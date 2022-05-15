Barcelona Femeni complete perfect season after final day win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona Femeni have completed a perfect season after their final day win over Atletico Madrid.

Lluis Cortes' side initially secured a third successive Primera Division title on March 13 following a comprehensive 5-0 Clasico win over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barca secured the trophy with six games to spare but didn't take their foot off the gas after celebrating that achievement, and have now finished the campaign with maximum points.

Barca make more history

Goals from Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati gave Barca a 2-1 home win against Atletico, who lost out on the final Champions League spot to Madrid as a result.

The Blaugrana scored a staggering 159 goals across their 30 victories in 2021-22 while conceding only 11 at the other end of the pitch.

What else can Barca win this season?

With one trophy already safely in the bag, Barca are still on course to win a second successive treble, with a Champions League final date against Lyon up next on May 21.

Article continues below

Cortes will then look to make sure that his team remain focused for a Copa de la Reina semi-final clash with Real Madrid four days later.

In addition to the club's achievements on the pitch, they have also pushed more boundaries off it, breaking the world attendance record in the women's game twice since the turn of the year - most recently housing 91,553 fans at Camp Nou in a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Further reading