Barcelona fans slam Aubameyang for missing clear chances in La Liga win over Betis
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's importance to Barcelona was questioned by fans online after he failed to produce a top performance in Saturday's 2-1 La Liga victory away to Real Betis.
Aubameyang started from the bench with Ferran Torres preferred upfront but even when he came on for Memphis Depay in the 66th minute, he could not find the back of the net, missing from close range with two great chances.
Some fans were unhappy at Barca coach Xavi for not starting with Aubameyang straight away.
A section of Barcelona supporters had no patience for substitute Aubameyang and wanted him take off after his near misses.
After starting his Barcelona career brilliantly by netting 11 goals, nine in La Liga since joining them from Arsenal in January, Aubameyang has experienced a goal drought of some sort, failing to score in their last three matches.
Victory sealed Barcelona's place in next season's Uefa Champions League as Jordi Alba's 93rd minute volley cancelled out Marc Batra's equaliser for Betis.
Substitute Ansu Fati had given Barcelona the lead in the 76th minute via a calm finish just a minute after coming on.
Barca, second on the table with 69 points, are now assured of a top four finish with three games remaining ahead of Sunday's games where fourth-placed Atletico Madrid (61 points) host city rivals Real in the Madrid derby while Sevilla, third on 64 points, visit Villarreal.
Betis, meanwhile, remain fifth on the table on 58 points and still with slim hopes of finishing in the top four even though they have played one game more than Sevilla and Atletico.
What did you make of Aubameyang's display? Let us know in the comments box below.