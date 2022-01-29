Barcelona complete Adama Traore loan transfer as Wolves winger links up with Xavi

Barcelona have completed a loan deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Traore, 26, began his career in the Catalans' famed La Masia youth system before moving on in 2015.

He has now returned to his first club, where he becomes their third signing of the January window, with Barca having the option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

What's been said?

"Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to an agreement for the loan of Adama Traore until June 30, 2022," Barcelona confirmed in a statement released on the club's official website.

"The Blaugrana will take on the player's registration and have an open purchase option.

"Adama Traore's presentation as a new first-team player will take place on Wednesday, February 2 without public attendance. The club will soon reveal further details."

Wolves’ technical director, Scott Sellars, told the Premier League club's official website: "Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

"Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.

"We wish Adama the best of luck in Spain, and hope that he plays regularly, has great success and shows everyone what he is capable of."

The bigger picture

Traore is the latest new face to arrive at Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Xavi has also brought in veteran full-back Dani Alves, who was finally able to be registered after being confirmed as a new Barca player in November 2021, and forward Ferran Torres, who was signed from Manchester City at the start of January.

Traore, meanwhile, is a native of Barcelona and joined their youth set-up at the age of eight, eventually leaving in 2015 for Aston Villa after making just four appearances for the first team.

A spell with Middlesbrough followed before he joined Wolves, where he spent almost four seasons and played more than 150 games in all competitions; also catching the attention of the Spain national team, for whom he made his senior bow in 2020.

