Barcelona sign Bronze following England star's departure from Manchester City

The 30-year-old right-back moves to Spain after two years starring with the Citizens

Barcelona Femeni have completed the signing of England star Lucy Bronze, the Catalan club confirmed on Saturday.

Bronze, 30, spent two seasons at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022 in her second spell at the club following a wildly successful stint at women's football heavyweights Lyon.

She decided against renewing her contract at the club this summer and will now begin a new challenge in Spain.

What did Barca say about Bronze?

"Lucy Bronze has joined FC Barcelona. This Saturday, the English international signed a contract tying her to the club until 30 June 2024," the Blaugrana said on the club's official website.

"In the morning she took a medical at Hospital de Barcelona and in the afternoon donned her new strip for the first time at Ciutat Esportiva and Camp Nou.

"Considered one of the best women footballers of the last decade, 30-year-old Bronze is coming to Catalonia after spending two seasons at Manchester City.

"This is her second overseas adventure after playing for Olympique Lyon from 2017-20, where she won the Champions League three times. She won FIFA’s The Best award in 2020 and was the UEFA European Player of the Season in 2019."

What did Bronze say about move?

Bronze added: "I am very happy to play for as club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I’m really looking forward to starting work with the team. After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca."

