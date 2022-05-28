Barcelona's Aubameyang: I was hoping to catch impressive Arsenal in the Champions League

The 32-year-old insists he has friends at his former team and was hoping to meet them in Europe's elite club competition next season

Barcelona attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Arsenal have improved despite missing out on a Champions League spot.

The former Gabon international parted ways with the North Londoners in the January transfer window. He opted to join the Spanish outfit and went on to score 11 La Liga goals in the 17 matches he played.

In the Europa League, he played six games and scored two goals.

The Gunners were impressive at some point in the Premier League, but inconsistencies in the latter stages of the season saw them finish in the fifth position and qualify for only the Europa League.

"[Arsenal were] really close [to getting in the top four]," Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

"I think they made a lot of improvements and I’m a bit sad because I wanted to catch them in the Champions League. I have a lot of friends over there."

"But I’m wishing them all the best for next season and obviously, I think it’s going to be a good thing for them to get back to the Europa League as well. Hopefully, they can win it."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Elneny is hopeful the team will make it back to the Champions League next season. The midfielder played a vital role in the last few matches of the Premier League campaign and was rewarded with a contract extension.

"Everyone needs to go to the Champions League, everyone needs to win the league. This is what we need, and this is what I love now from Mikel, and we push to be like this all the time," the 29-year-old said in a recent interview.

"Of course, I need to be a part of this, of this project to win the league, to go to the Champions League - why not? Because we deserve it, and we are one of the biggest clubs in the world."