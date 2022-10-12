Barcelona all-time top goal scorers: Lionel Messi in league of his own

Goal takes a look at Barcelona's top 20 goalscorers of all time

Barcelona have had some of the greatest goal scorers in the game wearing their illustrious jersey throughout their history and their all-time top goal scorer list is an accurate reflection of that feat.

Who is their most prolific goal scorer ever, though, and who have held their honour previously?

One of the greatest players ever to have grazed the footballing pitch, Lionel Messi sits at the pinnacle of Barcelona’s goalscoring charts.

The Argentine forward joined them at the age of 13 and has broken all possible club records through his journey.

Messi has scored an unbelievable 672 goals for the Blaugrana in all competitions and he also collected an unbelievable collection of silverware (35) before parting ways with Barcelona in 2021 owing to their financial crisis.

Cesar Rodriguez Alvarez sits second in the all-time goal scoring charts, even if he is miles off Messi. The Spanish forward bagged 232 goals in 351 club games, capturing the Spanish title five times along with the other eight trophies he won with the Catalans.

Third-placed Luis Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 after previously shining at Liverpool and Ajax.

A deadly poacher in front of goal, the Uruguay legend formed one of the deadliest partnerships in football alongside Neymar and Messi. The trio bagged 131 goals in 2015-16 to guide Barcelona to a treble while breaking all sorts of goal scoring records.

Suarez moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020, but he’ll go down as one of the most successful forwards in the history of Barcelona.

The third member of the famous ‘MSN’ trio, Brazilian forward Neymar sits in 18th position in the top-goal scorer charts of Barcelona.

Neymar turned out to be an astonishing signing for the club, but his departure to PSG for a record transfer fee of €222m left a sour taste in the mouth of Barcelona fans.

Current Spain boss Luis Enrique also features in the list with 108 goals from 300 matches.

FC Barcelona's top 20 goal scorers of all time