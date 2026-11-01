Hansi Flick reveals 'easy' secret to Lamine Yamal substitution as Barcelona crush Alaves

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Lamine Yamal scored twice as Barcelona bounced back from consecutive defeats with a dominant 6-1 victory over Alaves in Liga. Manager Hansi Flick praised his attacking stars after the emphatic response, while also explaining the decision to substitute his teenage sensation late in the game.

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Barcelona return to winning ways

Yamal and Raphinha both scored twice as Barcelona secured an emphatic 6-1 Liga victory over Alaves on Saturday. Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon were also on the scoresheet during a dominant performance at Camp Nou.

The comprehensive win provided the perfect response for Hansi Flick's side. It came immediately after their impressive 11-game winning streak was halted by back-to-back defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Mariano Diaz managed a late consolation for the visitors, but Barca were already out of sight following a ruthless attacking display.

Flick explains Yamal substitution decision

Yamal has enjoyed a remarkable workload this season, starting all 18 matches for Barcelona and Spain. However, Flick was finally able to offer the teenager a brief rest, substituting him for the final 20 minutes against Alaves with the game already won. The Barcelona boss explained that the winger's decisive impact made the substitution much smoother.

"When you score two goals, it's easier to go out," Flick admitted after taking the forward off for only the fourth time this season. "I spoke with him at half time. For us, that he has the confidence back with the one vs. one situations, more time and minutes in the second half is good, but it also important he has less minutes."

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Attacking stars deliver perfect response

The hosts wasted no time establishing their dominance, with Raphinha opening the scoring early on. Lopez quickly doubled the advantage before Raphinha netted his 17th goal of the campaign to make it 3-0.

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Yamal then added the fourth before half-time, capping off a superb team move from the edge of the penalty area. He grabbed his second of the game after the interval with a delicate dinked finish that was initially ruled out for offside.

Flick was thrilled with the collective effort from his forward line, saying: "For Lamine it was a great game, but it was good to see the level of the attack: Fermin, Rapha. This is what I want to see after these two defeats. How we react, it was good and in the right way."

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Massive tests await Flick's side

Following their emphatic return to form in Liga, Barc must now shift their focus back to European competition. Aston Villa are set to visit Camp Nou for a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The demanding schedule will then continue with a massive top-of-the-table fixture next weekend. Flick's squad will travel to face Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated league showdown. These two significant fixtures will define the club's momentum heading into the upcoming international break.