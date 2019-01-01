Barca starlet Fati signs new deal with €170m release clause

The young attacker has been rewarded for breaking into the first team at Camp Nou with a lucrative new deal, which is set to run through to 2022

Teenage winger Ansu Fati has signed a contract extension at Barcelona, which has seen his release clause increased from €100 million ($111m, £85m) to €170 million ($144m, £188m).

Fati was handed his senior debut for Barca on August 25, coming on as a late substitute in a 5-2 win over Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Four days later, he grabbed his first goal for the club, becoming the youngest scorer in La Liga history by finding the net in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna.

Fati went on to earn his maiden start for the Blaugrana on September 14, and he doubled his account with a second-minute strike in a 5-2 home win against Valencia.

The 17-year-old has since featured in 11 matches across all competitions and has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level having already displayed a maturity belying his tender age.

Fati will now remain at Camp Nou until 2022 after agreeing to fresh terms, and his latest contract includes a €170 million release clause, which will increase to €400 million ($443m, £338m) when he signs his first professional deal at 18.

After the announcement was made, the Spain U-21 international credited Barca's famed La Masia academy for helping him to develop his all-around game, before pledging to keep working hard for regular opportunities in the first team.

"La Masía is for me the best school in the world," he said. "They helped me in everything from the first day I arrived and I am very grateful to the people who work there. Everyone is spectacular.

"From the first day, I learned a lot from everyone. Also in difficult times, because they have always been there to support me.

"From now on I have to continue working more than ever to be able to have opportunities and continue enjoying. Everything else will come."

Fati was an unused substitute during Barca's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday night, which took them back to the La Liga summit.

The Spanish champions are top on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid after 14 fixtures, having recorded ten wins, three defeats and one draw.

Fati will be back in contention to feature when Barca host Mallorca on Saturday, before Ernesto Valverde prepares his squad for a trip to San Siro to face Inter in the Champions League three days later.