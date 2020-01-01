Barbra Banda scores & assists twice as Shanghai Shengli thrash Zhejiang Hangzhou

The Zambian shone brilliantly on her maiden appearance as her Chinese side secured a massive win in their season's opener

Barbra Banda enjoyed a fine debut as she scored once and provided two assists in Shanghai Shengli's 5-0 trashing of Zhejiang Hangzhou in a Chinese Women's Super League contest on Sunday.

The Zambia international joined Shanghai in January from Spanish side Logrono and was handed a starting role in her maiden appearance in the Chinese outfit's winning opener of the season.

Having ended as runners-up in 2019, Shanghai are aiming to challenge for the league diadem this year and the Zambian star broke the deadlock in their opener with her fantastic solo run in the 23rd minute.

The hosts doubled the lead through captain Liu Jieru as she struck during a goalmouth scramble five minutes later.

After the break, Banda continued to make light of the absence of Nigeria's Francisca Ordega, missing due to travel restrictions as she raced in to tee up Tang Jiali for Shanghai's third in the 53rd minute.

16 minutes later, the last season's vice-champions added the fourth when Fang Jie blasted home a remarkable long-range goal.

Deep into injury time, Banda intercepted a pass between Zhejiang's defenders to set up Jiali for her second to wrap up a big victory.

Shanghai will battle Henan Jianye, who suffered a 2-1 opening defeat to Wuhan, in their next Chinese top flight fixture on August 26.