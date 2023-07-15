Banyana Banyana's Kgatlana hungry for goals ahead of World Cup clash against Sweden - 'I want to score'

Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana is oozing with confidence after scoring for Banyana Banyana in their recent friendly game ahead of the World Cup.

Banyana concluded build-up matches with a win

Kgatlana impressed with the team

Striker fancies her scoring chances in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia were on target on Sunday as Banyana defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in the build-up game staged at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub.

Kgatlana was happy with her contribution after being out for almost a year owing to an injury sustained during the 2022 Wafcon which the South Africans won.

The 27-year-old is delighted with the way the African champions dominated ahead of the coveted global competition in the next couple of days.

WHAT SHE SAID: "It was amazing to score, coming back after a year, I played more than 70 minutes," Kgatlana told the Safa Media Team.

"As a striker, I want to score, that is something I have been practicing. I connected with my teammates after coming back from injury.

"We needed this game [ahead of] the World Cup [which is] less than a week. Having played this game will boost our confidence. We have a lot of things that we still need to tweak.

I think we did a really good job, firstly a clean sheet. We need to see how we controlled the match from the start, the tempo, and how we attacked.

"There is no time to slack off, we need to go back to the drawing board, see what we could have done better, what we did better then we take it from there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana Banyana are placed in Group G in the World Cup that starts on Friday in Australia and New Zealand.

The first assignment will be against Sweden on Sunday, July 23, before meeting Argentina five days later. Their last group game will be on August 2 against Italy.

WHAT NEXT: Banyana are now focusing on their first game hoping to start the competition on a high.