Banyana Banyana defender Van Wyk sounds the alarm over "very tough" Sweden in Fifa Women’s World Cup opener

South Africa defender Janine van Wyk has unpacked Sweden's positives that could be a cause for concern at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Banyana are making their second World Cup appearance

One of their opponents are highly-fancied Sweden

Van Wyk discusses their chances against Sweden

WHAT HAPPENED? Banyana Banyana are in Group G together with Sweden, Italy and Argentina. They open their World Cup campaign on Sunday against the Blue and Yellow.

While Banyana are only making their second appearance at the global tournament, they are facing perennial campaigners at this tournament. Sweden have been at the World Cup nine times and finished as runners-up in 2003.

While Banyana might have earned more respect than their male counterparts Bafana Bafana in recent years, Van Wyk expands the Swedes’ profile as Banyana prepare for a “tough challenge.”

WHAT WAS SAID: “Sweden, our very first opening match is going to be a very tough challenge, ranked third in the world,” said Van Wyk as per Soccer Laduma.

“They were runners-up in the Olympics in 2021, Canada beat them. They had a disappointing run at the Euros where they were favourites to win in 2022, England beat them in the semi-finals. They are very strong opponents, very organised.

“They have experience of back-to-back world cup matches and tournaments and key players that play Uefa [Women's] Champions League, they've just recently beaten Panama 5-1.

“We need to play the way we did against a top team [Las Palmas], top tier in La Liga, which requires a level of concentration that we are not used to in the domestic league.

“We are learning a lot of lessons to be more competitive than we were last season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At position 54, Banyana are the lowest-ranked team in Group G and they will be seeking to upset their superior opponents. While Sweden are ranked number three in the world, Italy occupy the 16th spot and Argentina are 28th on the ladder.

South Africa will be trying to record their first-ever World Cup victory after losing all three matches in their debut tournament in 2019.

That bid for a maiden victory in this competition comes against sides much fancied than them.

WHAT NEXT FOR BANYANA? Ellis' ladies are finalising their preparations for Sunday's match before turning their focus to Argentina and finally Italy.