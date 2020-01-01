Bamweyana: Wakiso Giants gave away two easy goals against Kyetume FC

The Purple Sharks tactician is unhappy with how his players let in two goals in their first league match played on home soil

Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana has expressed disappointment at how his team played against Kyetume FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Purple Sharks were forced to fight from two goals down to pick up a point in a 2-2 draw with Kyetume at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakissha. Ibrahim Kasule and Yasin Mugume scored to cancel out goals from Baker Buyala and Saaka Sharif.

The result has left coach Bamweyana a disappointed man especially on the two goals his side conceded in their first home fixture of the 2020-21 campaign.

More teams

“I thought we never won second balls, we got a few bad situations at the start and probably we cleared that later,” Bamweyana told the club’s official website. “We gave away two easy goals and that shouldn’t be happening again, that was our let down today.”

On the team’s resurgent comeback from two goals down, Bamweyana said: “But again, I am proud of the boys, they came back, fought hard and tried to control things and for patches with moments of turbulence but I think we can do better on to the next games.”

On the overall game, Bamweyana explained: “We were the better team on the pitch and we should walk away with all points but it wasn’t our day.

“We had very good chances to win especially in the second half including one on one situations but it wasn’t meant to be our day.”

Bamweyana made four changes from the starting team against Police, handing Samson Kiirya his first game in over three years, Kasule his senior start, Lawrence Bukenya his first game, and Karim Ndugwa.

Wakiso started brightly with the man of the match Mugume forcing Mutakubwa into saving his two well-weighed crosses into the area.

But it was unfortunate as they went down in the 11th minute when Buyala slotted home after Kiirya had stopped Matovu’s shot from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Four minutes later, Saaka made it 2-0 for the visitors with an easy tap-in after the Sharks failed to clear their lines.

Article continues below

However, Wakiso pulled a goal back when a good move initiated by Bukenya saw Ssenyonjo pass to the marauding Simon Namwanja, whose cutback found Kasule, who beat his marker and slotted past Mutakubwa.

The game was level six minutes to half-time thanks to Mugume’s strike after getting on the end of a good cross from the right by Amos Muwonge.

Wakiso will now prepare to host champions Vipers SC on Saturday.