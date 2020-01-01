Bamweyana: Wakiso Giants deserved better than a draw against Vipers SC

The Purple Sharks’ tactician was unimpressed with the outcome of the result against the defending champions as they remain winless

Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana has admitted he was left gutted after the team secured a 1-1 draw against Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match played on Saturday.

Viane Ssekajugo, playing his first game since February scored for the Purple Sharks in the second half to cancel out an early opener from Muhammad Shaban.

But despite picking a draw against the UPL champions, Bamweyana was left disappointed with the result but happy with the boys’ performance.

More teams

“I am happy with the performance but very disappointed with the results,” Bamweyana said as quoted by the club’s official website. “We were the better team on the day in my opinion and deserved more than a point.”

Bamweyana was also not impressed with refereeing decisions during the match saying the Sharks were unfortunate with some calls in the afternoon.

“I thought we weren’t playing exactly as we should have on such a level of playing field in my opinion, we were probably like a foreign team in some aspects and it’s very unfortunate but we worked hard and deserved to win,” Bamweyana continued.

“We had two good penalty calls but it wasn’t meant to be, luck wasn’t on our side from the officials. That said, we created enough chances to win it but never took them away.”

On the team’s performance from the three matches played, the coach said: “We are disappointed with the returns so far when you look at our games. When you compare them with our output, we certainly deserve better.”

During the match, Shaban nodded Disan Galiwango’s corner into the roof of the net to put the visitors into the lead but that awakened the Sharks who started with Yasin Mugume, Ssekajugo, and debutant Pius Kaggwa in attack.

Article continues below

Twenty minutes into the second half, Bamweyana made a double change introducing Rahmat Ssenfuka for Ibrahim Kasule and Mugume for Karim Ndugwa. And five minutes later, Ssekajugo got at the end of a pass from Lawrence Bukenya, raced on goal, and shot into the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Kaggwa had what appeared like a genuine penalty appeal turned down in the first half when he tumbled in the area under a challenge from Azizi Kayondo.

The Purple Sharks will next take on Onduparaka FC in Arua on Tuesday as the search for their first win of the season continues.