Bamweyana: Wakiso Giants coach gutted with start to 2020-21 UPL campaign

The Purple Sharks’ tactician admits his disappointment at results achieved so far in the first five matches for 2020-21 season

Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana has admitted he is disappointed with how the team started their campaign in the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The Purple Sharks are yet to win a match from the first five played, managing to secure five draws in the process to lie 10th on the 16-team table as the league takes a break for Christmas.

“I'm very disappointed with our returns so far,” Bamweyana said as quoted by the club’s official website . “Our performances certainly deserved a lot more than what we have - but that's football if your forwards are not as clinical as they should.”

More teams

On the team conceding in each match, Bamweyana said: “It's certainly the manner - which is clearly avoidable - that is the other concern. Lapses in concentration levels and refined speed of thought - as causes, but these are elements we can correct fast.”

Bamweyana also talked about the team’s blunt striking force saying they have to solve the issue before the league resumes in February.

“Now this right here is our biggest problem. We have a lot of creative players but truly lack genuine finishers,” Bwameyana continued.

“They get in many scoring positions and almost always make the wrong decisions to take an extra touch or dodge when shooting would be the ideal or easiest decision. We've emphasized this enough but don't see significant improvements. We will have to look out for a solution in this case and fast.”

On whether he is happy with the league taking a long break, Bamweyana explained: “I personally feel the break is unwelcome. First, we needed the next game fast to seek our first win - but also feel very unfortunate to only have drawn in games we feel we truly deserved to win and all of them for this matter! If only we were clinical in front of goal.”

Article continues below

On new signings arriving in the January window, the coach said: “We had full trust in our squad coming into the season - but feel disappointed with the attacking department. They certainly should have done more justice to the opportunities and moments that they enjoyed & nearly all are guilty of missing some easy chances... but Rome wasn't built in a day.

“We will assess the market seeking one or two finishers. On condition that the environment permits - it's a difficult window!”

UPDF top the table on 12 points from five matches while Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) are second on 11 points, Police FC are third on 10 points, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) are fourth on nine points while champions Vipers SC are placed in position eight with seven points but from three matches played.