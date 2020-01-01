Bamweyana: Wakiso Giants coach explains why he expects a good season

The Purple Sharks are optimistic about starting the campaign on a high when they play Police FC on Friday

Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamweyana is hopeful of a good Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season owing to the preparation they have had.

The Purple Sharks open their campaign on Friday with a tricky fixture against Police FC. The tactician has also expressed his feelings ahead of the restart of domestic football in the country since March.

"[Friday’s] game comes with mixed feelings; it is exciting, to begin with. Obviously, after a long time away from the action we are looking forward to getting onto the pitch and doing what we love," Bamweyana said ahead of the game.

More teams

"As far as our preparations are concerned, we are very happy with how the preparations have gone. On a personal note, I am happy with our preparations, and I am happy with the squad.

"We cannot wait to go out onto the pitch and do what we love, so we are looking forward to achieving what we feel is a challenge to the status quo.

"I stand from a privileged position because I feel we have the quality to compete with anybody in this league and therefore I don’t think we need years to get the team ready."

The tactician pointed out his charges have prepared well for the new season despite the challenges coming with Covid-19. He has also explained what he is expecting against the Cops.

"We are fortunate to have prepared well for this season. We know that as a group we might have blips throughout the season here and there but we know the league is a marathon," Bamweyana continued.

"So, we are confident our preparations and the quality in the side gives us a chance and puts us on the right track.

"It is true that as a club we did not do so well against Police last season, but I believe last season was the last season. We are banking on how well we have prepared for this season and we are confident.

Article continues below

"On a personal level, I don’t think I have such a bad record against Police, there have been a couple of draws but it is not about individuals, it’s about the group rather than the individuals."