Bamweyana: Wakiso Giants appoint former Maroons coach on three-year deal

The Purple Sharks have appointed a new head coach as they gear up for their second stint in the top-flight

Wakiso Giants have hired Douglas Bamweyana as their head coach ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The Purple Sharks who will be taking part in the top-flight for the second season in a row, have confirmed the appointment of the former Maroons coach and will be assisted by Richard Wasswa while Ali Kiggundu and Steven Bengo will also remain as part of the coaching staff.

The club has confirmed in a statement on their official website: “We are delighted to announce Douglas Bamweyana is joining the club as the new head coach.

“Bamweyana has signed a three-year renewable contract with the club and takes over with immediate effect. He will be assisted by Richard Wasswa while Ali Kiggundu and Steven Bengo will also stay as part of the coaching staff.”

On taking up the position, Bamweyana handed himself a period of three years before the club can start chasing for major titles in Uganda.

“I'm excited about the project, the quality of the lads, and the challenge to build onto the already booming club image. I and my technical team bring lots of experiences and lessons - coupled with our commitment and determination,” Bamweyana told the club’s official website.

“Our most ardent target is to help our players develop into the best version of themselves individually and as a group to help foster the club's objectives.

“In the long run, we should certainly look to challenge on all fronts for honours within three years.

“The entire purple family should expect an attractive, creative, and daring style of football - and lots of good times. But it goes without saying: a great dish takes time to prepare.”

Wakiso CEO Sula Kamoga said: “As a club, we are delighted to have Bamweyana as our new head coach. He knows our expectations and those of our dear fans and we are optimistic he can play a lead role to take the club to another level.”

The Purple Sharks remained in the top-flight after they finished tenth in the 2019-20 campaign which was ended abruptly owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By ending the season, Vipers SC were declared champions and will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League while former champions KCCA FC will take part in the Confederation Cup.