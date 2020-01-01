Bamweyana pleased with Wakiso Giants debutants despite Police FC stalemate

Four new players were handed their first league starts for the Purple Sharks against the Cops on Friday

Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamweyana has assessed the performance of their Ugandan Premier debutants against police FC on Friday.

Edward Satulo, Joshua Lubwama, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Ibrahim 'Ówen' Kasule are the players Bamweyana handed debuts in a game they ended up drawing 0-0 away from home.

The coach feels they did their best and that their failure to get a victory cannot be blamed on any player specifically.

More teams

“I was very pleased with all of them,” Bamweyana told the club’s website.

“Satulo was imperious at the back, Ssenfuka marshalled the midfield well and Owen when he came on, created quite a number of things and we were just unfortunate not to benefit from them.

“Lubwama did well only that he felt something like a hamstring and we had to withdraw him but he did a lot of good things, especially off the ball.

“The whole team did well and whatever we did or missed, it’s about the team and not individuals.”

The coach also said the team felt rather disappointed after picking up just a point from a game they created enough chances to produce a win.

“First, we are happy with the fact that we have improved from the last performances against this side. But overall, we are disappointed,” Bamweyana added.

“I thought we got the best of chances and we should have done better and on the day. Being the first day, we didn’t control the game as we wanted but there is a lot of room to improve.

“To sustain the attacks longer and the time in the second half when sustained attacks longer, we looked the side we are supposed to be so there is a lot of work to do and we probably want to do better in the next one but for now, we settle for a point.”

On his part, Police head coach Abdalla Mubiru blamed what he described as "kindergarten" mistakes for the home stalemate.

“I thought we had a good performance but registered a very poor result,” Mubiru said after the match.

Article continues below

“I don’t think we deserved to draw this game, we wasted our chances in the first half and then nearly lost everything in the dying minutes.

“I think they were very kindergarten mistakes from us. However, we thank God that we managed to pick up something from the game.”

On December 9, the Purple Sharks will face Kyetume FC for their second UPL game.