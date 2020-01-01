Bamweyana: Maroons FC part ways with coach after poor run

The Prison Warders have confirmed the exit of their coach and will parade an interim technical bench on Monday

Struggling Maroons FC have fired coach Douglas Bamweyana after a run of five Uganda Premier League matches without a win.

The Prisons Warders, who were beaten 1-0 by Express FC on Thursday, have confirmed the exit of the coach in a statement seen by Goal.

“Owing to the recent poor run of results and underperformance of Maroon FC, the board has resolved to terminate its working relationship with head coach Douglas Bamweyana, the entire technical team and club CEO,” the statement read. “We would like to thank the coach and his team for the services rendered to our club and wish them the very best in their next tasks.

“An interim technical team will be officially unveiled on Monday, March 9, 2020.

“We would like to thank our partners, sponsors, fans and the Commissioner-General of Prisons for the passionate support rendered to the club and only pledge our continued efforts in making Maroons one if not the best clubs one can proudly identify with in the country.”

Maroons had previously lost to table-toppers Vipers SC 5-0, Busoga United 1-0, Wakiso Giants 2-1 and KCCA FC 2-1. The club’s last league win came on January 31, 2020, when they beat Tooro United 2-1.

Bamweyana previously coached at Makerere University, Express, and Sports Club Villa before he took over at Maroons replacing George ‘Best’ Nzimbe.

Maroons are currently sitting third from the bottom of the 16-team table after managing 24 points from 25 matches.