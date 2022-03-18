Patrick Bamford's horror-show season took another cruel turn on Friday as the Leeds United attacker was forced off with an apparent reoccurance of his long-standing foot injury against Wolves in the Premier League.

The England international, who has made only eight top-flight appearances this term after being rocked by a succession of problems, was visibly distressed and close to tears as he left the field almost a quarter of the way through the match at Molineux.

It is the latest setback for the forward, who enjoyed a wonderfully prolific first year back in the top-flight with the Whites last term, and hands a major blow to Jesse Marsch's side as they continue to struggle in a relegation battle for survival.

What is Bamford's injury record?

An ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa last term, and one of the Premier League's most impressive forwards throughout the 2020-21 campaign, the forward was a fit and fighting presence for the Whites last term.

But shortly after his international debut for England in September last year, he was sidelined until December with an ankle and foot issue.

A lone game against Brentford marked his comeback, where he scored an injury-time equaliser and seemingly injured himself in the subsequent celebrations, ruling him out once more until earlier this month when he returned to action once again.

