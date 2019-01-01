Balotelli reacts furiously to racist abuse as Serie A again dogged by crowd problems

The former Italy international was only stopped from leaving the field by team-mates and opponents during ugly scenes in the league encounter

Mario Balotelli almost stormed off the pitch during Brescia's Serie A clash with Verona on Sunday after he was subjected to racial abuse once more.

The former Italy international, who has been the target of attacks throughout his career, was once again the recipient of vulgarity from the stands during the league encounter at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old was persuaded from departing the field by team-mates and opponents alike after booting the ball into the stands.

The referee subsequently brought play to a halt before following protocol, with a statement being read out via the public address system in an attempt to quell the issue.

More to follow...