Balotelli completes move to Serie B side Monza

The Italian striker has signed a contract until the end of the season as he reunites with former AC Milan director Adriano Galliani

Mario Balotelli's move to Serie B side Monza has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old striker, who had been without a club since he left Brescia in July, signed a contract that runs until the end of the season.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani, who worked with Balotelli during his spell at AC Milan, revealed on Saturday that a deal had been agreed with the Italy international and the move was made official after he had a medical on Monday.

Galliani warned Balotelli that his time at the Serie B side would be "truly the last, absolutely last, completely the last chance" for him.

Monza, which is also owned by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, are aiming to gain promotion to Serie A this season and Balotelli has said he will "do everything" to help them reach the Italian top-flight.

Balotelli will join another former Milan star, Kevin-Prince Boateng, at the second tier outfit.

Balotelli was handed his Serie A debut at Inter when he was just 17 and went on to play a role in three Serie A title wins as well as their 2010 Champions League success under Jose Mourinho.

He left the Nerazzurri that year to join Manchester City, where he was reunited with former Inter coach Roberto Mancini and proved a controversial figure.

But the forward would go on to score 30 times in 80 appearances for the club and helped them to glory in the Premier League and FA Cup before he made the switch to Milan in January 2013.

Balotelli impressed upon his return to Italy, scoring 12 times in 13 Serie A appearances that season and then registered 14 goals in 30 league games the following season.

The following season, however, he was plagued by injuries and he ended up going back to England to play for Liverpool.

He struggled to get going with the Reds and was sent back to Milan on loan after a year and then joined Nice in 2016.

After netting 43 times in 76 games for the French club, he was snapped up by Marseille but lasted only half a season before returning to his hometown team Brescia in Serie B in August 2019.

Following his departure this summer, Balotelli had been training with an amateur side in Brescia before Monza snapped him up.