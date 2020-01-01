Balogun's Championship debut kept on ice in Wigan's defeat to Preston North End

The Super Eagles defender was an unused substitute as the Latics' struggle continued against Preston North End on Saturday

Leon Balogun did not make his much-awaited Championship debut for Wigan in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Preston North End.

Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson's goals handed the Latics their 16th league defeat this term, with Cheyenne Dunkley's effort their consolation.

⏱️ Full Time | Latics 1 Preston North End 2#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/oqWTmS0pdn — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 8, 2020

Although the defender was among the seven listed substitutes by manager Paul Cook, he watched proceedings from the bench as his team suffered a setback in their battle against relegation.

Having struggled for playing time in the top flight at Brighton and Hove Albion, the 31-year-old was shipped out to the DW Stadium in his bid to reignite his career.

The ex-Mainz man will now hope to earn his first cap when Wigan host Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough in Tuesday's league outing.

Should this become reality, it could just be what he needs to draw the attention of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr into handing him a Nigeria call-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in March.