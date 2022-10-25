Balogun ready to commit to Nigeria, but Arsenal starlet 'needs to be asked'

Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun is interested to play for Nigeria in the future despite representing England as a junior.

Balogun is eligible for England and Nigeria

He is interested to play for the Super Eagles

Balogun waiting for official approach

WHAT HAPPENED: The youngster is still able to represent either England or the Super Eagles at international level. The 21-year-old has expressed his love for the West African nation, suggesting he would not mind playing for them if given the chance.

WHAT HE SAID: "I haven't heard anything from Nigeria, but I'm open to anything because Nigeria is very close to my heart," Balogun told BBC.

"My family's from there. I always have love for Nigeria. That's a conversation that I need to have with people around me, my agent, and obviously my family.

"But if I was asked about the opportunity to play for Nigeria, then I can have that conversation. But first I need to be asked."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been with Arsenal since 2012 when he joined their Academy.

The attacker, who was born in the United States to Nigerian parents, has represented England at age-group level.

He is currently on loan at Reims and has so far scored seven goals in 12 matches for the Ligue 1 outfit.

While with the England junior teams - U17 to U21 level, Balogun managed to score 11 goals in the 26 outings.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty Images

Shengolpix

VERDICT: Nigeria can consider grooming the youngster for future assignments considering the team is aiming at winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT: Balogun hopes to continue with his exploits when Reims play Brest this weekend in a French top-tier assignment.