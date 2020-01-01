Balinya will hit top level at Gor Mahia - Polack

The Ugandan forward made his debut for K'Ogalo on Wednesday and the coach says he is happy with how he performed

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack was impressed by the new striker Juma Balinya who made his debut in the 2-1 win against Sofapaka on Wednesday.

The club scored two vital goals which ensured they reclaimed top spot through Lawrence Juma and Keneth Muguna but Polack was more focused on how Balinya fared when he was introduced in the second half in place of Kennedy Otieno.

The win was enough for K'Ogalo to go top with 41 points, two more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have played one more match.

“He [Balinya] worked hard and showed character in the minutes he played. Gradually, he will hit the top level where we want him to be. We had about 60 per cent of the ball but we were not sharp before the goal though," Polack told The Star.

“Nonetheless, I am happy with the way the player pressed until we got the second goal.”

The Ugandan forward was signed from Yanga SC in January and Gor Mahia hope he will fill the void left in the striking department by Gnamien Yikpe and Francis Afriyie.

On his part, Sofapaka head coach John Baraza explained why his side did not win the match. They looked a more composed side during the larger part of the Moi Stadium encounter.

The tactician is confident of mounting a campaign that may see them compete for the title even though they are lying ninth with 15 fewer points than leaders Gor Mahia.

“We were punished for not converting our chances. We played well but I feel there are areas we have to strengthen before Friday. We should not be written off in the title race as we have more than 15 matches remaining,” Baraza said.

Gor Mahia will host Nzoia Sugar while Sofapaka will face Mathare United both on February 2 and at Kenyatta Stadium for their next league matches.