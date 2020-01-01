Balinya: New KCCA FC forward sets target on winning Golden Boot

The striker finished at the summit of the top scorer's chart two seasons ago and he has revealed he wants to achieve the same in the new campaign

New KCCA FC forward Juma Balinya has set his eyes on the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League Golden Boot.

The forward has been signed by the Garbage Collectors to sharpen their attack and help the team be competitive in domestic and continental assignments. The former Police FC attacker has also welcomed competition which he believes will make him a better player.

"As a player who won the Golden Boot [in the 2018/19 season], I want to work hard again so that I can achieve it here because they have a very good platform," Balinya said as quoted by Daily Monitor.

"I am ready for competition because I know without it in football you cannot progress.

"The fans should expect a goalscoring player who also creates goals as they have come to know."

Two seasons ago, the experienced forward scored 19 goals for the administrative side, and those exploits saw Yanga sign him but the 28-year-old did not replicate the form in the Mainland Premier League.

He and Yanga decided to end their association mutually as the club also dealt with their tough financial status back then.

Balinya’s move to KCCA is the latest exit made by a Gor Mahia star after goalkeeper David Mapigano joined Azam FC on a two-year deal after only a season with the Green Army.

Winger Dickson Ambudo, who had a good start at Gor Mahia in the initial part of the season before somewhat fading, joined the newly-promoted Tanzanian side Dodoma Jiji FC.

Joash Onyango signed for Simba SC whereas his partner at Gor Mahia Charles Momanyi is said to be on his way to rivals KCB. Winger Boniface Omondi was the first player to confirm an exit from Gor Mahia and joined Wazito FC alongside keeper Peter Odhiambo.

Balinya becomes the eighth signing for KCCA this season joining Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, and Samson Kigozi.

The Kasasiro Boys will be representing Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after finishing second in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

The team managed to get 50 points from the 25 matches played.