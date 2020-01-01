Balinya hopes to emulate Sserunkuma on Gor Mahia debut

The star wants to replicate the good form his compatriot had at K'Ogalo after signing for the KPL giants in January

New Gor Mahia striker Juma Balinya hopes to emulate what his compatriot Dan Sserunkuma did while in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Balinya, who joined Gor Mahia from Yanga SC, is set to be handed his debut during Saturday's match against Bandari at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. And as he dons the Green Army's jersey, Balinya hopes to replicate the splendid form Sserunkuma had with the record KPL champions.

Before leaving for Simba SC in 2015, Sserunkuma scored 49 goals for Gor Mahia in 73 matches.

“I’m happy to be here and I want to do my best and help the team win every possible trophy on offer,” Balinya told the club's website.

“I know the likes of Dan [Sserunkuma] grew into bigger players while at this club and I just want to work hard to emulate their achievements and even surpass [them].”

He has been training with his new teammates and admits the welcome has been warm from almost everyone at K'Ogalo.

“I feel very welcome at this club, the players, officials and fans who attend training sessions have all welcomed me well and it is my duty to repay such hospitality by giving my all when I get to the pitch,” he added.

Meanwhile, Michael Apudo, who was signed from Posta Rangers, could fill the left-back position as Geoffrey Ochieng serves a suspension after collecting five yellow cards in the previous matches.

Clinton Okoth, Nicholas Omondi and Alphonce Omija could also be handed their debuts since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window too.

Gor Mahia won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in November 2019 when Francis Afriyie and Samuel Onyango scored.

In an earlier interview, Gor Mahia's coach Steven Polack said they were plotting to do a double over the struggling Dockers.

“Against [Bandari], I want a win, I always play to win and I will play to win against them on Saturday,” Polack told Goal.

“The league is difficult and every team playing against Gor Mahia is trying to beat us but I know we trained well this week and everything is looking fine, we are ready to beat them.

“People always say Bandari are our bogey side, they said the same during the reverse fixture and we went ahead to beat them at their backyard. We will strive to win the match again since are the home team."